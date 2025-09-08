Posted: Sep 08, 2025 12:59 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2025 12:59 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing felony charges after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol with a minor child in the backseat.

30-year-old Danitra Crane was charged on Monday with child endangerment by DUI, actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage and obstructing an officer.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, in the early morning hours on Sept. 6, authorities allegedly spotted a vehicle in the parking lot at Taco Bell with the driver’s side door open. Police allegedly observed multiple alcoholic containers inside the vehicle. Crane allegedly admitted to driving to the Taco Bell.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Crane was allegedly uncooperative with police when asked to take sobriety tests and give information on the child in the backseat of the vehicle.

The child was allegedly two weeks old.

Crane was previously convicted of aggravated DUI, a misdemeanor, in 2016. Crane was convicted of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), a felony, in 2014.

Crane will appear in court again on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $25,000.