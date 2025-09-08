Posted: Sep 08, 2025 10:50 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2025 11:12 AM

Tom Davis

Blank Space – Los Angeles’ very own Taylor Swift tribute band,featuring Olivia Mojica as Taylor Swift, hits the stage of The Center in Bartlesville on Tuesday, September 30, at 7pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Valerie Hulse with The Center said, This show is where the magic of Taylor comes to life in music and energy." She added, "Blank Space is more than just a tribute – it’s a journey into the incredible world of Taylor Swift’s chart-topping hits and unforgettable melodies."

Tickets prices range from $20.00 - $30.00. More ticket information can be found at https://secure.ticketsage.net/websales.aspx?u=bartlesville&evtid=20587