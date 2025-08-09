Posted: Sep 08, 2025 9:45 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2025 9:46 AM

Tom Davis

The City of Bartlesville recently released its Annual Report. Appearing on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program, City Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said the report, which can be found the city's website, includes all the runs that the fire department did, the police department investigations, and more interesting eye-opening facts and information.

Lauritsen said, "This report reflects the City’s commitment to transparency, accountability and continuous improvement across all departments. You will find financial overview, updates on capital improvement projects, public safety statistics, Highlights from community development efforts, department-by-department spotlights, and FY2024-25 highlights.

Some takeaways include:

Bartlesville Fire Department responded to 4,880 calls (including 234 fires)

Bartlesville Police Department investigated 126 crimes against persons, 817 crimes against property and 558 traffic accidents

Sanitation Department collected 13,098 tons of residential solid waste

Water Treatment Plant treated 2.04 billion gallons of water, and the Wastewater Treatment Plant treated 1.51 billion gallons of wastewater