Posted: Sep 08, 2025 6:23 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2025 6:23 AM

Tom Davis

The Lighthouse Outreach Center is calling on the community for donations as it faces a budget shortfall of $10,000 to $15,000 needed to sustain its operations.

For more than 30 years, the center has provided shelter and support services to those experiencing homelessness, helping many residents transition into stable housing and employment. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNETION on KWON, Executive Director Errol Hada emphasized the importance of the community's help in continuing to meet the growing need.

As part of its fundraising efforts, the Lighthouse will host the Impact2025 Celebration & Fundraiser on Friday, September 13, at 6:30 p.m. at East Cross Church. The event will celebrate 33 years of service with a catered dinner, silent auction, keynote speaker, and music from award-winning Christian duo Blake & Jenna Bolerjack.

Tickets are $35 and available at the Lighthouse office, by phone at (918) 336-9029, or online at bartlesvillelighthouse.org.