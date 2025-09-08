Posted: Sep 08, 2025 5:47 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2025 5:47 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County Assessor Steve Campbell says his office is preparing for its next round of property revaluations, beginning later this month in rural areas outside Bartlesville and Dewey. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNETION, Steve said that contractors from Arkansas will handle much of the work, with vehicles clearly marked for the assessor’s office.

Campbell reminded residents about key deadlines: homestead and senior value-freeze applications must be filed between Jan. 2 and March 15, while personal property renditions are due by March 15 to avoid penalties. He also reminded everyone that agricultural land used for profit may qualify for significant tax reductions.

Campbell said the assessor’s office is staffed by seven employees and is located in the Washington County Administration Building in downtown Bartlesville. Campbell encouraged residents to call or visit with questions, saying his team’s goal is fairness and accessibility.