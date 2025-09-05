Posted: Sep 05, 2025 2:21 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2025 2:21 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a fairly lengthy agenda for their Monday morning meeting.

The commissioners will receive several reports from multiple county departments and are also expected to approver the holiday calendar for 2026.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to discuss and possibly approve a rental contract between the county and The Center/Unity Square for an upcoming state-level meeting in August 2026 that will be hosted in Bartlesville.

The commissioners are expected to open bids for a 250 kilowatt backup generator and possible award the bid for the new piece of equipment.