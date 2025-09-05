Posted: Sep 05, 2025 6:59 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2025 7:00 AM

Tom Davis

Lincoln Electric Products is expanding its operations and inviting local talent to join its growing team.

According to their Facebook post, the company will host walk-in interviews on Monday, September 8 and Tuesday, September 9, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at its facility located at 406 W US 60 Highway. Applicants should enter through Door 7.

The hiring event will focus on filling a wide range of hands-on and technical roles, including:

Mechanical & Electrical Engineers

Building Maintenance

Assembly & Fabrication

Warehouse & Electrical Wiring

General Shop Workers

Candidates are encouraged to arrive in business casual attire and bring a copy of their resume, or be prepared to email it for on-site printing. Please note that office positions are not currently available.

For those unable to attend during scheduled hours, interviews may be arranged by calling 918-990-9416.