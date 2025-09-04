Posted: Sep 04, 2025 3:26 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2025 3:26 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will have another lunch and learn on Thursday, September 18 beginning at noon. Former CEO of the Frank Phillips Foundation, Bon Fraser will talk about how Frank Phillips became so successful and what it took for him to get there.

While at the lunch and learn, guests are welcome to tour the museum's current display, "Legacy of Structures and Architecture That Shaped Us." That exhibit will be open to the public through the end of September.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is located on the fifth floor of city hall in downtown Bartlesville. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. For more information about the upcoming event, you can call 918-338-4290.