Posted: Sep 04, 2025 2:37 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2025 2:37 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Jenks man was sentenced on Thursday in U.S. District Court to six-and-a-half years of prison after possessing multiple images and videos of child pornography.

52-year-old Jason Gardner Davis was sentenced on the charge of receipt and distribution of child pornography, after forensic analysis revealed 99 images and 39 videos of children engaging in sexual activity on his cellphone. Davis was sentenced to 78 months imprisonment followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Additionally, Davis will have to pay $5,100 in restitution and monetary assessment and be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Davis admitted to receiving and sharing the images and videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), from October 2022 to February 2023. Court records indicate that Davis was distributing messages of CSAM to an undercover agent.

Davis pleaded guilty in May and will remain in custody pending his transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ashley Robert and Nathan Michel prosecuted the case.