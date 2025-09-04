Posted: Sep 04, 2025 2:22 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2025 2:22 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

53-year-old Tommy Roach was charged on Tuesday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 1, authorities stopped Roach due to an outstanding warrant. While placing Roach under arrest and searching Roach, authorities allegedly found a clear plastic baggie with a white, crystalline substance inside.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the substance allegedly yielded a positive test for methamphetamine and weighed 0.8 grams.

Roach has an extensive criminal history and has been previously convicted on drug related charges. Roach has multiple felony convictions dating back to 2002.

Roach will appear in court again on Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $500.