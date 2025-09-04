At Elder Care, their mission is to ensure that aging adults live happy, healthy independent lives. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Executive Director Christina Bishop, the new Community Relations and Outreach Director Claudia Dilbeck, and Development Director Michael Colaw to talk about a pair of programs that teflect that mission.

Michael Colaw reminded everyone of Elder Care's two Care Management programs: Private Duty Care Management and Elder Care’s ADvantage Case Management.

Private Duty Care Management

Elder Care’s Private Duty Care Management team connects aging adults with the care, services, and resources they need to remain safely and comfortably at home. Our professional Care Managers take the time to understand your unique needs, preferences, and priorities, then create a personalized plan designed just for you.

Based on a comprehensive assessment of your needs and resources, the Care Manager works as your advocate to help you obtain the services you need to assist in your home. Some services may come from outside of the Care Management program and assistance from family and friends is incorporated into your person-centered plan of care.

Michael said, "We walk beside you and your family, offering guidance, support, and practical assistance to help you maintain your independence and quality of life."

Care Management Services Can Facilitate:

Customized Care Experience

Home Delivered Meals

Prescriptions

Medical Equipment

Incontinence Supplies

Skilled Nursing

Housekeeping

ADvantage Services

Elder Care’s ADvantage Case Management services helps people avoid nursing home placement and remain in their homes safely as long as possible. To qualify through OKDHS individuals must be age 65 and older or age 21 and older with a disability and they must meet income and medical eligibility.

ADvantage Services Include:

Case Management

Personal Care

Home Delivered Meals

Prescriptions

Medical Equipment

Incontinence Supplies

Skilled Nursing

and more!