Posted: Sep 03, 2025 2:39 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 2:39 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with previous felony convictions now faces an additional felony charge.

34-year-old William Earl Jones was charged on Wednesday with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on July 18, Jones allegedly got into an argument with someone about finances. During the altercation, Jones allegedly lifted up his shirt and showed a semi-automatic handgun at his waistline.

Jones has been previously convicted in Washington County with multiple felonies of drug related charges. Jones was previously convicted in 2022 of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction in Tulsa County.

Jones will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $15,000.