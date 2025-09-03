Posted: Sep 03, 2025 2:38 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 2:38 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Ochelata woman is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after allegedly pepper spraying someone and damaging windows.

36-year-old Lilian Orndorff was charged on Tuesday with domestic abuse by assault and battery, injuring a motor vehicle and malicious injury to property.

According to the Dewey Police Department, on Jan. 27, authorities responded to a domestic abuse matter in progress. Orndorff allegedly got angry at the victim and used a wooden board to damage windows on a RV camper and the driver’s side window of the victim’s truck. Authorities allegedly observed two boards at the scene with broken glass located outside the vehicle.

According to the Dewey Police Department, the victim allegedly told Orndorff to leave and Orndorff allegedly pepper sprayed the victim. The victim allegedly had watery eyes and felt a burning sensation on their face.

Minor children allegedly witnessed the incident.

Orndorff will appear in court again on Oct. 29 at 1:30 p.m. She posted a $5,000 bond.