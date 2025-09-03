Posted: Sep 03, 2025 1:12 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 1:12 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska's Chamber of Commerce hosted a lunch and learn series at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Pawhuska on Wednesday. General Manager of the Pawhuska location, Mason Shackelford spoke on the success of the Bartlesville and Pawhuska locations since they opened nearly two years ago.

The Osage Casino and Hotel in Bartlesville is having an outdoor concert on Saturday, September 20. Shackelford said the goal is to have more of those next year at other locations, including in Pawhuska. Shackelford also said that the Bartlesville location will soon have table games for the first time in a long time.