Posted: Sep 03, 2025 12:41 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 12:41 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly striking a minor child.

37-year-old Jada Williams was charged on Tuesday with child abuse.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 13, Williams allegedly struck the victim with a computer charging cord in the chest and leg. Authorities allegedly observed bruising on the victim’s right leg during a forensic interview on Aug. 21.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the victim allegedly stated in an interview with authorities that Williams has previous instances of abuse and used spatulas, belts and other objects.

Williams will appear in court again on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. Williams posted a $2,500 bond.