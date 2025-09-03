Posted: Sep 03, 2025 10:14 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 10:14 AM

Tom Davis

Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home will hold is annual salute to the first responders in our area on Wednesday, September 10 from 11am to 1pm at 1pm at 710 South Dewey in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tim Howell with Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home invited all fire, police, EMS, dispactch, deputies, game wardens, animal control and medical examiners personnel for a free lunch at the funeral home that day which wil be catered by Dink's BBQ.