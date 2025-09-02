Posted: Sep 02, 2025 7:44 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2025 7:44 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Dewey City Council met for the first time in the month of September on Tuesday night at Dewey City Hall.

The council members heard updates from the Tom Mix Museum, the Dewey Museum Hotel and Western Heritage.

Fawn Lassiter from the Tom Mix Museum in Dewey talked about an upcoming event with author and grandson of John Wayne, John T. Wayne.

Joe Sears from the historic Dewey Hotel Museum talked about the impact fundraising has had on the museum.

Along with Western Heritage Weekend coming up in Oct. in Dewey, Carlotta Gordon with Western Heritage talked about a new twist to the upcoming Cowboy Trade Days.

The Dewey City Council will meet again on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at Dewey City Hall.