Posted: Sep 02, 2025 1:26 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2025 1:26 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with pending felony charges now faces an additional felony charge.

34-year-old Jeremy Barber was charged on Tuesday with domestic abuse by assault and battery after two or more felony convictions.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Barber allegedly got into an argument with the victim and pushed them into a wall. The victim allegedly had bruising in the mid to upper left back area.

Barber was charged in June with cruelty to animals and assault and battery. Barber has previously been convicted of domestic assault and battery.

Barber will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.