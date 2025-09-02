News
Washington County
Posted: Sep 02, 2025 1:07 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2025 1:07 PM
Washington Co. Inmate Education Programs to Transition to Grand Mental Health
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners met Tuesday morning and approved a new agreement with Grand Mental Health to provide additional services at the county jail.
Sheriff Scott Owen says the new agreement will be for inmate education services, including counseling and life skills for inmates prior to their release.
The programs were previously offered by Family & Children Services out of Tulsa and has no offices in Washington County. Owen says the sheriff's department thinks transitioning to programs to a locally-operated organization like Grand Mental Health will be better for inmates as they transition to life outside of jail.
