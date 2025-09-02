Posted: Sep 02, 2025 10:31 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2025 10:31 AM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly striking a victim.

28-year-old Cassandra Perales was charged last week with domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 4, Perales allegedly got into an altercation with the victim. Perales allegedly struck the victim multiple times and blocked the bathroom door to prevent the victim from leaving.

Perales was convicted of multiple county of second-degree burglary in 2021.

Perales will appear in court again on Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. Perales faces a $2,500 bond.