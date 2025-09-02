Posted: Sep 02, 2025 9:51 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2025 9:51 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will meet Tuesday night because of the Labor Day holiday.

According to an agenda, the council is expected to take action on a bid to complete renovations at City Hall, including window replacement for better insulation of the five-story building.

The council is also expected to accept the city’s audit for the 2022-2023 fiscal year and allocate funding to the city’s Unsheltered Homeless Task Force.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.