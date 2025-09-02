Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Sep 02, 2025

Nowata Co. Commissioners Give Radio Tower Update

Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners met for the first time in September on Tuesday morning at the Nowata County Annex.
 
The commissioners discussed ongoing improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse, including maintenance on chillers in the HVAC system.
 
The board approved a general budget extension for the current fiscal year and modified a rock bid for district one in the county.
 
Chairman Paul Crupper gave an update on the recent communications tower project.
 
The commissioners also approved the appointment of a deputy and a reimbursement claim from the election board. The board tabled a budget worksheet for next week's meeting.
 
The election board also announced the deadline for early voting in the 1-cent sales tax for the City of Nowata is Thursday. Four precincts will be available for voting next Tuesday. Only residents of Nowata will be allowed to vote.
 
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex.

