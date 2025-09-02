Posted: Sep 02, 2025 9:50 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2025 9:50 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for the first time in September on Tuesday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners discussed ongoing improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse, including maintenance on chillers in the HVAC system.

The board approved a general budget extension for the current fiscal year and modified a rock bid for district one in the county.

The commissioners also approved the appointment of a deputy and a reimbursement claim from the election board. The board tabled a budget worksheet for next week's meeting.

The election board also announced the deadline for early voting in the 1-cent sales tax for the City of Nowata is Thursday. Four precincts will be available for voting next Tuesday. Only residents of Nowata will be allowed to vote.