Posted: Sep 02, 2025 9:02 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2025 9:02 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 donation to Dewey Public Schools to support the district's new training facility, impacting student athletes in grades 6-12.

Arvest branch manager Sandy Burns and commercial banker Taylor Walker presented the check to Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent at the season opener home football game.

“It is an honor to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Burns said. “Dewey Public Schools continues to strive for the best for its students and staff.”

The mission of the Dewey Public Schools is to create a safe and flexible learning environment that develops the whole student. They focus on skills that are essential for fostering a student-centered learning environment, providing all students the opportunity to acquire the needed skills for successful living and lifelong learning.