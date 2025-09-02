Posted: Sep 02, 2025 6:51 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2025 10:47 AM

Tom Davis

FULL AUDIO STORY

American Idol contestant and Osage County native Phil Kane has released a new song. It's called Cowboy Killer and it's now on streaming platforms worldwide.

Kane is a rising star in the country music scene who is known for his blending of storytelling with heartfelt authenticity. That approach impressed the judges on Season 21 of American Idol, including Katy Perry.

Kane has been studying songwriting at Belmont University in Nashville

Spotify Link https://open.spotify.com/artist/3b4xdR11Lg8MqoAjhP9N1o