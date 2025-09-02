The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839. The event is a celebration of the shared history and heritage of the Cherokee people and draws tens of thousands of visitors each year. Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin Jr. also delivered his 7th State of the Nation on Saturday. Hoskin says one of his major priorities is investing in health and wellness facilities.

Funding for such facilities comes from the 2021 Public Health and Wellness Fund Act aimed at building more facilities as well as outdoor recreation and behavioral health and drug treatment facilities. Hoskin says affordable housing is also a major focus.