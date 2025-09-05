News
Washington Co.
Posted: Sep 05, 2025 9:28 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2025 9:28 AM
2025 Washington County Free Fair Sept 5 Events
Tom Davis
The Washington County Free Fair is September 2-6, at the Washington County Fairgounds in Dewey with a a brand-new theme: Having a Blast!
TODAY: Friday, September 5
- Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast 7:30 AM-10:30 AM – Dewey FFA Food Trailer in Breezeway
- Moon Pie Eating Contest 5:00 PM – Pavilion (sponsored by Coapan Truck Stop)
- Classic Car Cruise 6:00 PM-8:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Side Parking Lot
- Free Root Beer Floats & Farm Bureau Meet and Greet 6:30 PM - Breezeway
- Pedal Pull 7:00 PM – Breezeway
Saturday, September 6
Cupcake Wars 2:00 PM - Fairgrounds North Room
Ice Cream Sundae Bar 5:00 PM - Pavillion
Stomp Rocket Challenge 5:30 PM - Breezeway
Boston James Concert 6:00-9:00 PM
North Room Cafeteria Schedule
**Friday, September 5**
Bartlesville FFA
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Dewey FFA
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
**Saturday, September 6**
Bartlesville Indian Women’s Club
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Indian Tacos and Fry Bread
Copan Aggies
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
