Posted: Sep 01, 2025 3:17 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2025 3:17 AM

Tom Davis

Nick Adams, bestselling author, cultural thought leader, and founder of the Foundation for Liberty & American Greatness (F.L.A.G.), will speak in Bartlesville at the Center on Tuesday, September 2. Following his presentation, Adams will hold a question-and-answer session with attendees.

Adams is the author of the Constitution booklets distributed each year to Bartlesville elementary students. Through F.L.A.G., the nonprofit he founded in 2016, more than 1.6 million students across the nation now learn about America’s founding documents and civic values.

An Australian immigrant and naturalized U.S. citizen, Adams has built a career championing American exceptionalism. His outspoken views on illegal immigration, critical race theory, and radical feminism have made him a prominent conservative voice.

Adams’ story is rooted in overcoming the odds—surviving Stage IV childhood cancer with only a 5% chance of survival, winning election to public office at nineteen, and becoming the youngest Deputy Mayor in Australian history at twenty-one. After immigrating to the United States in 2012, he was nominated by President Donald Trump for multiple federal posts, including ambassador to Malaysia, and has been recognized by governors across the country for his work in education.