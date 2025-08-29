Posted: Aug 29, 2025 10:25 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2025 10:26 PM

Ty Loftis

On Friday evening, deputies were called to the intersection of Hensley Blvd. and Rogers Ave. after a report of shots being fired in that area. Officers were able to arrive on scene quickly and locate a residence where a juvenile suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.

Deputies located multiple bullet holes in a vehicle and a residence in the area and fortunately no injuies were reported. In a press release here is what Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry said:

"We are very thankful that no one was injured during this dangerous situation. Our officers responded swiftly and the suspect was safely taken into custody. Gun violence will not be tolerated in our community and we will continue working diligently to keep Bartlesville safe.

This investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, you are asked to call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.