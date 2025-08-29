Posted: Aug 29, 2025 9:14 AMUpdated: Aug 29, 2025 10:09 AM

Tom Davis

The 38th Annual Oldies 'n Goodies Car Show is set for Saturday, September 20, in Downtown Dewey.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, John Rowlett and Neal Johnson said they'll be set up in between the Dewey Hotel and Tom Mix Museum near 721 N Delaware Street. Neal said, "We'll be set up for a great day packed full of car show fun, vendors, food, silent auction, and more."

John said, "All proceeds to this event get donated to Dewey/Bartlesville area non-profit organizations such as the Tom Mix Museum, Dewey Hotel, Paths to Independence, SPCA, the Journey Home, and more. Last year, this event allowed our club to give over $11,000 back to our wonderful community."

Neal said, "Vehicles can be registered the day of for $25, or you can pre-register until September 1st online for $20."