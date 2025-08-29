Posted: Aug 29, 2025 8:20 AMUpdated: Aug 29, 2025 8:21 AM

Tom Davis

Birthright of Bartlesville invites you to celebrate their 50th Anniversary with them on October 2, from 4 to 6 pm at 301 S. Seneca.

Since 1976, Birthright of Bartlesville has helped 3 generations of moms and babies. Their volunteers seek to establish a relationship moms so that they will feel able to ask questions about pregnancy and babies.

Birthright of Bartlesville provides help in the forms of information, free pregnancy tests, maternity clothes, baby and toddler clothes, diapers, grooming supplies, formula, blankets and quilts. They also point them toward other agencies or groups that can further help. In addition, Birthright of Bartlesville assists single dads, grandparents and foster parents that are raising preschoolers.

Birthright receives no assistance from any other organization. They are funded solely through private donations. Birthright also welcome monetary donations through our 501c3, Birthright of Bartlesville. Please visit Birthright.org/Bartlesville or find us on Facebook for more information.