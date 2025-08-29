Posted: Aug 29, 2025 6:36 AMUpdated: Aug 29, 2025 6:36 AM

Tom Davis

In a landmark international rescue, Carolina Tiger Rescue (Pittsboro, NC) and Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge (TCWR) (Eureka Springs, AR) have partnered with Little French Key Resort (LFK) in Honduras to give eight big cats – five tigers and three African lions – a permanent, safe home in the United States.

The joint effort represents a powerful commitment to global animal welfare, with each sanctuary leading a coordinated transport and care plan. Carolina Tiger Rescue will welcome five tigers to its facility in Pittsboro, while Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge will provide a forever home for three African lions. Both organizations, accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), have launched fundraising campaigns to help cover the extensive costs of this operation.

Leonardo Lahijani, who oversees the zoo and animal care at Little French Key and is the son of the resort’s owners, initiated the rescue as part of a major transition for the property – shifting away from housing exotic species toward focusing on native wildlife conservation. “I love all the animals very much. I consider them my family,” Leo shared. “I’ve been fighting for three years to move them. It’s like sending your family away, and it’s going to break my heart, but at the same time, I realize that we’re very limited in what we can offer them because we’re in a very small area.”

“When Leo first reached out in May of 2024, we knew we had to do whatever we could to help them. Our Freedom Field development prepared us for this situation. Most sanctuaries are already at capacity, but working through our Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance network, we engaged with Carolina Tiger Rescue. This is an extraordinary collaboration built on trust, transparency, and a shared goal of giving these animals the lives they deserve,” said Tanya Smith, President and Founder of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. “For the lions, this will be the first time they’ve known safety, stability, and a true forever home.”

“This is what real collaboration looks like,” said Kris Marino, Executive Director of Carolina Tiger Rescue. “We’re incredibly grateful to Leo for his willingness to partner with us and prioritize the well-being of these animals. This marks a powerful new chapter for Carolina Tiger Rescue and for global sanctuary collaboration.”

The cats will travel in specially designed crates, undergo full veterinary evaluations upon arrival, and begin their quarantine periods before integrating into their new homes. Every step – from permits and flights to long-term care – has been designed with their comfort and safety as the top priority.

Both sanctuaries have decades of rescue experience, but this operation marks a milestone for international collaboration. “We’ve always said we’ll go wherever the cats need us,” said Kathryn Bertok, Assistant Director of Carolina Tiger Rescue. “This rescue reflects not just what we do, but who we are – as GFAS-accredited sanctuaries driven by compassion, professionalism, and hope.”

“International animal rescues are complex operations involving numerous logistical, legal, and regulatory considerations that can evolve quickly. Above all, the health and safety of the animals is our highest priority, and we take every precaution to ensure their well-being throughout the process,” Tanya Smith explained. “While we work diligently to minimize risks during transfer, we ask for your understanding that unforeseen challenges can arise on any front. We remain committed to transparency and encourage everyone to follow us on social media for ongoing updates as the rescue progresses.”

Supporters can help cover the costs for both rescues by visiting: