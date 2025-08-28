Posted: Aug 28, 2025 2:10 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2025 3:44 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Republican politician who represents portions of southern Osage County, including Hominy, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of domestic abuse and two counts of assault — all misdemeanors.

District 35 House Rep. Ty Burns faced the charges, which were filed in Pawnee County by the state Attorney General’s Office. Court records show Burns appeared in court the same day the charges were filed and pleaded guilty to all counts. He received a one-year suspended sentence on each court with unsupervised probation.

Burns was also ordered to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence intervention service classes, attend a victim’s impact panel and continue with counseling.

Burns was first elected to the House of Representatives in November 2018. He previously was a teacher, football and wrestling coach at Ponca City Public Schools. Burns is also a former law enforcement officer and a retired Army National Guard infantryman.

Burns issued a statement Thursday following his plea.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and have started a year-long batterers intervention program and am getting treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and learning how to deal with past experiences in a more healthy manner,” Burns said in the statement. “I know I must do better for myself and my family. I deeply regret what occurred and am prepared to be held accountable for my actions. I am stepping down from my position as chair of the Appropriations and Budget Finance Subcommittee so I can focus on my family and serving my constituents.”