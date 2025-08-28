News
Crime & Courts
Posted: Aug 28, 2025 12:53 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2025 12:53 PM
Bartlesville Woman Charged With Grand Larceny
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing jewelry.
32-year-old Sarah Jones was charged on Wednesday with grand larceny.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Jones allegedly stole multiple items of jewelry worth approximately $1,700. One witness allegedly saw Jones steal the jewelry.
Jones will appear in court again on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. She posted a $1,500 bond.
« Back to News