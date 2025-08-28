Posted: Aug 28, 2025 9:11 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2025 9:11 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville has announced the next free yard debris pickup will be in December. Crews will be picking up leaves, grass, lawn clipping and branches that must be cut into four feet lengths or less.

City of Bartlesville staff members will be picking these items up from Monday, December 8 through Friday, December 12. Residents can put these items next to their trash can on their normal trash pickup day and crews will pick up the debris. Yard waste stickers won't be required.

This is for private residences only and there is no limit on the amount of bags a household can put at the curb. For more information, you can call 918-338-4130.