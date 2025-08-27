Posted: Aug 27, 2025 2:43 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2025 3:22 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Wann man has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter after driving under the influence of alcohol and colliding with a UTV, killing a victim.

37-year-old Jesse Thornton was convicted on Wednesday of DUI first-degree manslaughter.

On July 15, 2023, Thornton collided with a vehicle on CR 4010 north of CR 700 in Washington County. According to an affidavit provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Thornton was driving northbound in the southbound lane before colliding head-on with the other vehicle.

On July 18, 2023, a toxicology report from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), showed Thornton’s Ethyl Alcohol Content level was 0.117. No drugs were detected.

Thornton will appear in court again to be sentenced on Oct. 17.