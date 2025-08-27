Posted: Aug 27, 2025 10:50 AMUpdated: Aug 27, 2025 10:51 AM

Tom Davis

As the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce wraps ups a busy month of August, Chamber CEO Sherri Wilt joined us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION with a review of the month previous and a look toward September's events.

She quickly pivoted to September's events that kickoff with the Hot Topics event on Tuesday, September 2, at Truity Credit Union from 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Sherri then invited everyone to attend the Business EXPO - Business After Hours - at Hilton Garden Inn - Sept 4, 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM. This is a jamm-packed booth event where you can connect and interact with local businesses all in one place.

Wilt said the Women in Business picks up on September 17, The Power of Connection in Life & Leadership at Hillcrest Country Club,1901 Price Rd, in Bartlesville, from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM.

Lastly, you are invited to Know the Ville - September 30, 2025 at Tri County Tech from 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM.