Posted: Aug 27, 2025 10:13 AMUpdated: Aug 27, 2025 10:13 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Blazers Youth Basketball Coach Darren Lacy and youth players Logan Shogren and Jayred Lacy talked about this team a league that focuses more on playing the game instead of paying for the game.

Coach Darren Lacy said, "We are a competitive travel basketball team. It started as one team, it is now an organization. As of now, I have a 7th grade team and an 8th grade team. We travel and our league is in Glenpool and we play there and we're just trying to make a youth basketball organization where it's more affordable for the parents that can't afford the hundred and whatever a month in other leagues."

Darren coached for the YMCA for Thunder Bowl for a couple years and INBC, which is the biggest youth basketball organization in Oklahoma. He said, "In that time, I heard parents say, well we want to do it outside of the normal basketball season, but we can't afford it. So I just made a way for us to do it and go play all the same teams that are paying a lot a month except we're not paying as much a month because we have parents covering costs and doing fundraising."

Lacy said the focus is simple: Just a steady improvement We work on a lot of skills. He said, "We try to break it up based on what they need to work on. We try to let them play free. So we make sure that they feel comfortable shooting, that they know that they're not going to get in trouble for missing a shot. It's youth basketball--you're going to miss a shot."