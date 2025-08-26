Posted: Aug 26, 2025 2:29 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2025 2:29 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly possessing child pornography.

52-year-old Shawn David Kennedy was charged on Tuesday with aggravated possession of child pornography, possessing child pornography, distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), in July 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a report of a file that was uploaded containing child sexual abuse material to Bing Image Creator. The software uses artificial intelligence to show images relating to the photo uploaded by the user.

According to the OSBI, in January 2024, OSBI agents traced an IP address to a residence in Bartlesville. During a search of residence, Kennedy allegedly admitted to searching for child pornography on Bing and Google.

The OSBI allegedly found nine images on a laptop containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), over 350 image files on a desktop and over 70 video files on the same desktop of CSAM.

A warrant was issued for Kennedy’s arrest on Aug. 18.

Kennedy will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. He posted a $100,000 bond.