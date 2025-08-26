Posted: Aug 26, 2025 1:56 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2025 1:56 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man is facing felony charges after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

39-year-old Michael Cornelius was charged on Monday with DUI, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, in the early morning hours on Aug. 23, police allegedly spotted Cornelius passed out in his vehicle in a Taco Bell drive thru. As Cornelius exited the vehicle, he allegedly pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and put it on the dashboard of his car.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, officers patted Cornelius down and allegedly located various drug paraphernalia used for methamphetamine, including plastic baggies of meth.

Cornelius has two additional charges from 2022 and 2024 of DUI involving drugs pending. Cornelius was also charged in 2024 with carrying a firearm while under the influence.

Cornelius appeared in-person in Washington County Court on Monday after posting a $15,000 bond. He was placed back into custody on Monday afternoon and faces an additional $35,000 bond. Cornelius will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m.