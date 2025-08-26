Posted: Aug 26, 2025 9:05 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2025 9:05 AM

Nathan Thompson

Most Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day and Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday due to the holiday.

"Monday route customers will need to have their trash placed at the collection point no later than 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3, for their trash to be collected the holiday week," said Public Works Director Keith Henry.

The City Recycle Center, Bartlesville Public Library and Bartlesville Area History Museum will be closed on Labor Day. Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled.

The September meeting of the Bartlesville City Council, normally held the first Monday of each month, will be held on Tuesday due to the holiday. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. The public is invited to attend.