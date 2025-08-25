Posted: Aug 25, 2025 1:39 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2025 1:39 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly attempting to run someone over with his car.

37-year-old Ruben Morris was charged on Monday with assault with a dangerous weapon and threatening to perform an act of violence after two or more felony convictions.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 22, Morris allegedly attempted to run the victim and the victim’s children over with his vehicle near Jane Phillips Medical Center. Morris allegedly made threats at the victim to leave the hospital.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Morris allegedly called someone and admitted to attempting to run the victim over and threatened to harm the victim. Morris allegedly threatened to shoot the victim and the victim’s children.

Morris has multiple drug and firearm felony convictions from 2015 and 2017. Morris has previously served time in prison.

Morris will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $500,000.