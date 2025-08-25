Posted: Aug 25, 2025 10:46 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2025 10:48 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners had a very short meeting Monday morning at the County Administration Building, with only two items of regular business.

The commissioners approved a contract to install a new monopole tower at the Emergency Operations Center and another contract with Totel CSI for fiber internet service for county facilities in District 3.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap has more