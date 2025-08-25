Posted: Aug 25, 2025 10:01 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2025 10:01 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for the final time in August on Monday morning in the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners discussed ongoing courthouse improvements, and received an estimate of $8,196 from Oklahoma Roofing and Sheet Metal, a Tecta America Company based out of Oklahoma City. The board also discussed replacing air filters in the courthouse.

The board also continued the discussion of radio towers for first responders in areas of the county. According to New Alluwe Fire Chief Tommy Gibson, the communications tower at Oklahoma Union is live and operational. Commissioner Brandon Wesson talked about a leak at a tower in Wann.

The commissioners also awarded rock bids after opening and accepting bids in last week's meeting.