Posted: Aug 25, 2025 1:55 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2025 1:55 AM

Tom Davis / NWS

Multiple rounds of rain and some embedded storms are expected this week.

The latest data suggests that 1 to 2 inch rains are most likely across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, with locally heavier amounts from 3 to 4 inches possible, before the rains taper off Monday afternoon.

Another round of showers and a few storms is expected to organize farther south Monday night into Tuesday across southeast Oklahoma, where again there is potential for 1 to 2 inch rains.

After a relative lull Tuesday night into Wednesday, more rounds of rain and some storms are expected Thursday through Saturday. Swaths of heavy rainfall are expected with this activity, which could result in some flooding.