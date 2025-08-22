News
Posted: Aug 22, 2025 2:04 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 2:04 PM
Bartlesville Library to Hold Roundtable Discussion Thursday
Ty Loftis
The Bartlesville Public Library will play host to a roundtable discussion next Thursday. Professor and distinguished author Meg Myers Morgan will lead the discussion about her new novel, The Inconvenient Unravelling of Gemma Sinclair.
Thursday's roundtable discussion will begin at 6 p.m. There will be several teas and snacks to choose from as well. No reservations are needed. Somebody in attendance is guaranteed to win a tea set and take some tea home with them as well.
