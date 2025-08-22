Posted: Aug 22, 2025 1:42 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 1:42 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly stealing a chainsaw.

52-year-old Richard Lirette was charged on Friday with petit larceny.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 15, video footage from the victim’s front porch allegedly showed Lirette in a black sleeveless shirt, black pants and red and white shoes take a chainsaw in a plastic case. Lirette allegedly left the scene on a bicycle before being located and placed into custody. The chainsaw was recovered.

Lirette has multiple misdemeanor convictions of larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Lirette will appear in court again on Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $15,000.