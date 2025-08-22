Posted: Aug 22, 2025 1:34 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 1:34 PM

Brian McSweeney

The newly renovated golf course Boots Hollow Golf Club held its grand reopening on Friday.

Formerly known as Adams Golf Course, Boots Hollow held a ribbon cutting ceremony and a staff meet-and-greet for Community Golf Day at the course. Those attending the event brought their putters to test out the new greens.

On Saturday, Boots Hollow Golf Club will hold a Grand Reopening Shotgun at 9 a.m. We have more information on our website on how to sign up.

Limited tee times are available from Sunday through Sept. 1. The course will be closed from Sept. 9-12 for the United Way Golf Tournament.