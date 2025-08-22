Posted: Aug 22, 2025 5:01 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 5:41 AM

Tom Davis

Pawhuska Public Schools and Tri County Tech are among more than 100 Oklahoma education programs receiving aerospace education grants from the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics (ODAA).

Pawhuska will receive $10,500 to support the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s “You Can Fly” curriculum, which introduces students to aviation concepts and career opportunities. Tri-County Tech will get $9,400.

The funding is part of $820,000 in grants approved by the ODAA for the 2026 fiscal year. The investment aims to prepare students for careers in Oklahoma’s aerospace industry, the state’s second-largest and fastest-growing sector, which generates nearly $44 billion annually and supports more than 120,000 jobs.

ODAA officials said the grants will help schools purchase flight simulators, training drones, and other STEM resources to strengthen aerospace instruction.

“Oklahoma is leading the nation in high school aerospace education, and programs like Pawhuska’s are a big reason why,” said ODAA Executive Director Grayson Ardies.