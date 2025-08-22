News
Aug 22, 2025
Coffeyville Stockyards Sets U.S. Record
Tom Davis
It has been a record breaking August for the Coffeyville Stockyards. After breaking four barn records earlier this month, the stockyards just broke five more barn records and a U.S. record in their last sale.
Owner Tylen Layton says seeing the stockyard perform like it has means a lot to them. Layton says prices for cattle are at an all time high. Layton says any producers interested in selling their cattle through the Coffeyville Stockyards should reach out.
The U.S. record the Coffeyville Stockyards broke was 500 head at 700 pounds selling for $399.25 per hundredweight, setting a new U.S. record for 7-weights in a 100-head or larger group. The National Beef Wire says this will be a sale that will go down as one of the greatest in feeder cattle history.
