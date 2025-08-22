Thomas had been on the run since the early morning hours of Sunday, August 17, when she fled from a transport vehicle outside the Washington County Detention Center following a medical visit. At the time of her escape, she was being held on both misdemeanor and felony charges.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Bartlesville Police Department, conducted an extensive search throughout the week.

Thomas is now back in custody and is scheduled to appear in Washington County District Court on Friday, August 22.