Kelsie Thomas, a female inmate who escaped Washington County Sheriff's Office custody earlier this week, was apprehended Thursday evening by Bartlesville Police officers. Thomas was located around 5:15 p.m. in a vehicle near Virginia Avenue and Frank Phillips Boulevard. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Virginia Avenue, where she was taken into custody without incident.
Posted: Aug 22, 2025 2:20 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 2:20 AM
Escaped Inmate Kelsie Thomas Arrested in Bartlesville
Tom Davis
Thomas had been on the run since the early morning hours of Sunday, August 17, when she fled from a transport vehicle outside the Washington County Detention Center following a medical visit. At the time of her escape, she was being held on both misdemeanor and felony charges.
Law enforcement agencies, including the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Bartlesville Police Department, conducted an extensive search throughout the week.
Thomas is now back in custody and is scheduled to appear in Washington County District Court on Friday, August 22.
